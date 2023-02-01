Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,847 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,847 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

