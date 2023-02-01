Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.33 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 987,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $16,152,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.4 %

BWA stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.