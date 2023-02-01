Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.7 %

CRUS opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $90.67.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.