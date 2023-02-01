Jump Financial LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,750,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,472,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $191.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,008. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

