Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6,114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,429,000 after acquiring an additional 937,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 221,930 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 449,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,964 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,317,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

MOO opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.