ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.5% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in STERIS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.26 and its 200 day moving average is $189.80. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

