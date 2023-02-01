Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 75,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $227.99 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

