Western Wealth Management LLC Has $316,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $43.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

