Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $243.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $349.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.38.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

