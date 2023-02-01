Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 23.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 650,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,833,000 after acquiring an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 47.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total value of $1,943,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,209 shares in the company, valued at $434,756,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total value of $1,943,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,209 shares in the company, valued at $434,756,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,899 shares of company stock worth $87,332,086 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

MRNA stock opened at $176.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.88. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.