Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 613 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $513.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.04 and a 200-day moving average of $431.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $514.25.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

