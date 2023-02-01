Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 149.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,599,000 after acquiring an additional 570,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

AEE stock opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

