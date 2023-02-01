Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $286,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,535.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

