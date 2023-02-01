Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,978 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

NYSE:UBER opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

