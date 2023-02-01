Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $546.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,491,859,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.