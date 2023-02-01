Jump Financial LLC Buys 12,119 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.