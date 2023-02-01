Jump Financial LLC Acquires 33,719 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 446.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 206.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,064,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,859,084. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

