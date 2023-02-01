Jump Financial LLC Acquires 33,457 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,957 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after buying an additional 2,163,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

