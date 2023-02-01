New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of New Jersey Resources worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,315,000 after acquiring an additional 260,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NJR opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

