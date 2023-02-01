Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.87.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.33. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $144.31.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

