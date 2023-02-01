ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,086 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,014,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,477,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after buying an additional 448,080 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $137.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $190.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.25.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.90.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

