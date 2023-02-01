Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $255,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

