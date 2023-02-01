Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $257,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,458 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DKS opened at $130.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

