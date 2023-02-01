Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RETA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $46.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

