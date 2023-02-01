Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 4,505 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,450,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,052,000 after acquiring an additional 476,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 94.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,764 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

