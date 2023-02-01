EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 71.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Shares of AER opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $68.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

