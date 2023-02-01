EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ABB by 913.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,300 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in ABB by 3,098.9% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 624,764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ABB by 132.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 385,742 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in ABB by 21.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 382,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ABB by 244.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 356,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ABB opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ABB

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.