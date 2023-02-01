BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axonics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axonics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Axonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axonics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $2,686,131.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,966 shares of company stock worth $7,247,046. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXNX. TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.