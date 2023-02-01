Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 273.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.68 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

