Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

