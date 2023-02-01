Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 975 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $65,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 220.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $158.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average of $164.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,580 shares of company stock worth $42,294,778 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

