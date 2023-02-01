Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $237.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.05. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $290.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.401 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.