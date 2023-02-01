1,701 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

