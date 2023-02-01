EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Triton International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 526.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 634.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TRTN opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.12. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 45.95%. The company had revenue of $424.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

