Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,689 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ryanair by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter worth $90,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 69.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ryanair by 53.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $125.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.76) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ryanair from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

