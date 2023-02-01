BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

