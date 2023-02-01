Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $51,600,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,491 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the period.

BURL opened at $229.83 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $243.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.00 and a 200-day moving average of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

