BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $106,000 Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ CCRN opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.93 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 56.53%. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Cross Country Healthcare Profile
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.