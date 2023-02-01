BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 253.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL opened at $278.44 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.03 and a twelve month high of $334.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

