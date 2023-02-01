Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 224.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,165,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 72,935 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

