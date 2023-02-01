BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 1,654 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 5,338.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 166,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,991.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,475,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,991.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,945 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

