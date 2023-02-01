Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Lowered by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 51.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
