Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNG opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.65 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

