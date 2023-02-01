BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $103,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 738 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.43.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,027,125 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

