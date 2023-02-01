Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.55.
VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials
In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VMC opened at $183.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $193.31.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
