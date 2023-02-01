BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $109,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,509,192 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

