Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $8,039,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $247,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 180,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

YUM stock opened at $130.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

