BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 769 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

