Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $575,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Upwork by 210.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 497,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 337,045 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Upwork by 66.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 161,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Up 3.0 %

UPWK stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Upwork

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,033 shares of company stock valued at $741,714. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

