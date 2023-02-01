Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 12,510 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 407.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNA opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.